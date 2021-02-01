Skip to Content
Published 12:36 pm

SLPD finds new way to honor its retirees

News 11's Crystal Jimenez shows us how the city is paying tribute to those who protected and served


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is starting a new project that honors it’s fellow retirees.

Retired officers are getting a special retiree badge they can put in their wallet.

The badge isn’t a real badge active police officers hold, and cannot be used the same way.

The idea stemmed as a way to show appreciation after officers serve their community.

Lieutenant Santana said, being a police officer is a lifestyle, a career, and by doing this it shows retirees will forever be a part of the force. 

Monda on the Early Edition News 11’s Crystal Jimenez speaks to a retired San Luis police officer about his life after the force. 

Yuma County

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez began at KYMA as a Digital Content Producer in June 2019, and is now a multimedia journalist for the morning show.

