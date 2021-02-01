SLPD finds new way to honor its retirees

Top Stories

News 11's Crystal Jimenez shows us how the city is paying tribute to those who protected and served



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is starting a new project that honors it’s fellow retirees.

Retired officers are getting a special retiree badge they can put in their wallet.

The badge isn’t a real badge active police officers hold, and cannot be used the same way.

The idea stemmed as a way to show appreciation after officers serve their community.

Lieutenant Santana said, being a police officer is a lifestyle, a career, and by doing this it shows retirees will forever be a part of the force.

Monda on the Early Edition News 11’s Crystal Jimenez speaks to a retired San Luis police officer about his life after the force.