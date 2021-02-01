Lawsuit filed against tour bus company

Top Stories

Indiana woman killed in bus crash while visiting son in Vegas

(KYMA, KECY) - An Indiana mom was killed in a tragic bus accident after visiting her son.

The Associated Press reported 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges and her husband Hubert traveled to Las Vegas to visit her son. Two days later, all three were on a Grand Canyon tour bus that rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Authorities said Voges was the only one of the 423 other passengers killed in the crash. Three others with critical injuries were hospitalized, and the rest were treated and released from the hospital.

“We lost Mom in a bus accident on our way to the Grand Canyon,” her son Justin Morris wrote in a Facebook post-Monday. “Hubert and I were lucky to walk away with physical injuries that will heal.”

Police continue to investigate why the bus rolled over. Two other passengers have filed a lawsuit against the tour company claiming the driver was negligent and traveling above the speed limit.

The Tour bus, managed by Las Vegas-based Comedy On Deck Tours, advertises "fun and memorable tours to the Grand Canyon and especially the Hoover Dam" has not commented on the lawsuit.