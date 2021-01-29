Police: ASU security guard had hundreds of photos of child porn

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona State University security guard is behind bars after police say they found child pornography flash drive.

AzFamily reported the investigation of 53-year-old Jason Ripper started back in October 2020. Yahoo! called law enforcement about possible child porn being emailed using one of its email address.

Investigations revealed Cox Communications tipped investigators about the same IP address having child porn pictures with another email address belong to Ripper's girlfriend.

When police searched Ripper's home on Tuesday, they found a USB drive in a folder labeled New CP for "child porn." Sources say it contained numerous pictures showing the sexual exploitation of children.

Ripper admitted to police using his cellphone and computer to look at the photos and save them to the flash drive. Stating he wanted to turn the pictures into art to "raise awareness" of child exploitation issues.

He is booked on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and his bond is set at $25,000.