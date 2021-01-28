Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 decreases in Mexicali

Top Stories

Health officials say since the start of the pandemic, 30 pregnant women tested positive for COVID

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Since the start of the pandemic, the maternity hospital in Mexicali says it has seen 30 pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two women, lost their lives while two newborns got infected by the virus from their mother.

The director of the hospital, José Rojas, says the two patients who died had morbid diseases, which made their health complications died in the general hospital where COVID patients are treated exclusively.

Rojas adds that the maternity hospital has a special medical team to provide care and treatment for COVID pregnant patients. However, they're only transferred to the general hospital if they are a serious case.

He adds that newborns born with COVID tend to be hospitalized for four months.

As of this year, there has not been a pregnant woman with COVID. But with the pandemic, they continue to urge them to continue their prenatal visits.