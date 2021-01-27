Yuma wife and mother speaks out after losing her husband to ALS

Top Stories

News 11's Adonis Albright sits down with the family to talk about the challenges they've faced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 41-year-old Marcos Torres was a loving husband and father. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, about two years ago. His Wife, Bethany, said his condition got progressively worse. Marcos was given two to five years to live.

“He kept falling & falling, and started losing strength little by little… He couldn’t work anymore, he couldn’t do anything.”

ALS is described as a progressively neurodegenerative disease, which slowly chips away at your physical capabilities. According to the ALS Foundation, more than 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with the fatal disease every year.

Marcos and Bethany got married in 2007. Bethany said he was always healthy and in shape, and stayed very active playing sports with his kids. But eventually he started to lose all control of his bodily functions, including his ability to talk.



Through the use of technology provided by the ALS Foundation, Marcos was able to communicate with his family using nothing but his eyes. He was also given a wheelchair that allowed him to move around using a slight nudge of his head.

Bethany said this disease is something she never expected to happen to her husband. But she wants others to knows they're not alone.

“Don’t ever go a day without letting your loved ones know you love them.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you'd like to help them during this trying time, click here.