FDA issues alert on hand sanitizers imported from Mexico

(KYMA, KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues a warning on Tuesday of hand sanitizers imported from Mexico containing methanol.

USA Today reports the FDA continues to see a sharp increase of products from entering the U.S. until the agency can review it carefully.

With the pandemic, the demand for cleaning products is high. However, FDA says in 2020, it flagged more than 130 potential dangerous and ineffective hand sanitizers.

The FDA reports methanol, or wood alcohol, "can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested." Sources this is the first time it has issued a countrywide import alert for any category of a drug product.

Adding that hand sanitizer from Mexico concluded that 84% of the studied samples were not in compliance with the U.S. standards.

USA Today reports hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol have caused blindness, cardiac problems, effects on the central nervous system, hospitalizations, and deaths.