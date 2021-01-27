3 taken to hospital after car crash in Somerton

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paramedics take three people to the hospital after a car crash this morning.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it received reports of a two car crash around 8 a.m. at Highway 95 and Avenue G.

When crews got to the scene, they found an SUV and Jeep Renegade with severe damage. They say both vehicles collided head on.

SCFD says the SUV had two occupants, the driver, a 23-year-old woman, and her 21-year-old passenger. The woman complained of back and stomach pain while the man complained of knee and leg pain.

The 18-year-old driver of the Jeep had pain in his chest. SCFD says although they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they were still transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.