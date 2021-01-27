3 climbers stranded in Sedona rescued after a winter storm

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters and search and rescue teams rescue three climbers after being stranded for days near Sedona near Haribo Canyon.

In a Facebook post, Sedona Fire says it received the call on Sunday regarding the stranded climbers. With the recent winter storm, it was difficult for rescuers to find them.

With the help of Yavapai County Search and Rescue and the Army National Guard, it could locate and rescue all three from the canyon. Paramedics took the individuals to the hospital for further evaluation.

Crews say they successfully located them after having a slight break in the weather on Tuesday.