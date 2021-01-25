Super Bowl 2021: Kansas City Chiefs will face Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chief in next month's Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 31 to 26. Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38 to 24.

As for the Buccaneers, this is the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

Asked after the game how they can beat Brady and the Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he and his teammates "just have to be ourselves."

"I trust my guys more than anybody," he said.

Last year, Mahomes agreed to a historic $500 million contract extension after being named the league's most valuable player and is a contender for the 2020 season's MVP.

Brady, who has been MVP three times, is also believed to be in the running.