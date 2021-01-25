Grand Canyon deadliest national park in the U.S., research says

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - A new research says the Grand Canyon is the most dangerous U.S. National Park.

Research conducted by Outforia says the Grand Canyon has the highest deaths, with 134. Followed by Yosemite with 126, and the Great Smoky Mountains with 92.

Rank National Park State/Territory Death total (Since 2010) 1 Grand Canyon Arizona 134 2 Yosemite California 126 3 Great Smoky Mountains North Carolina, Tennessee 92 4 Sequoia & Kings Canyon California 75 5 Yellowstone Wyoming, Montana, Idaho 52 6 Denali Alaska 51 6 Mount Rainier Washington 51 8 Rocky Mountain Colorado 49 9 Grand Teton Wyoming 48 10 Zion Utah 43

Although falls are not the most significant cause of death in the Grand Canyon. 27 people have died from falls since 2010, while 42 have died from medical or natural causes. Many of which were due to the extreme heat in the area.

Over the last 10 years, the number of falls in all national parks has increased. Standing at 245 deaths. Outforia says that although it can be tempting to capture the perfect picture, it's important to be aware of your surroundings when visiting a national park.

192 medical deaths were reported in all parks. And 166 deaths remain undetermined.

