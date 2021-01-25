Baja California is in talks to buy its own COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The government in Baja California is in the talks of purchasing its own COVID-19 vaccine.

La Voz de la Frontera reports Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave both individuals and states the green light to purchase their own batches of COVID vaccines. Under one condition, the vaccine must be approved by the Federal Commission of Health Risks (Cofepris).

State Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico said he is now talking with Pfizer and AstraZeneca laboratories to start their own vaccination plan.

Baja California's Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez says he will have more answers in building their own COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

Perez Rico says last Saturday, the second bath of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to healthcare workers. However, there are still more vaccines needed for private hospitals and paramedics.

He adds, “For all the Health personnel who unfortunately we did not reach in these two shipments, we must not despair, there are some of us who cannot vaccinate, but this is a matter of numbers, and I beg you to understand me. We are 40 thousand health workers in this state, and 13,000 vaccines arrived. We have to prioritize. We have to understand that if I am not in direct contact with COVID patients or precisely enter COVID areas, I have to wait for me to get my vaccine ”.

Pérez Rico explained that they are waiting for the third batch to continue with the vaccination.