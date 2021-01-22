Two men arrested after throwing drug packages over the border wall

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrest two men in Mexicali after being caught throwing drug packages over the border wall.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the incident happened Thursday afternoon near Cristobal Colon Avenue and B Street.

Police patrolling the area say they saw both men throwing objects close to the border fence. When they approached both suspects, they began to act suspiciously.

Sources say police found two packages of methamphetamine on the other side of the wall. They say the suspects drove a white truck with California plates.

The Attorney General's Office in Baja California continues to investigate.