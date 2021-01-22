Arizona ranks last as safest state during the pandemic, study says

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - A study says Arizona ranks last for being safe against the coronavirus.

A Wallethub study shows the states are based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Including the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and deaths. Including the population getting vaccinated.

The top five states were Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Montana, and North Dakota.

The study says the U.S. is off to a rough start as only 0.62% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (received both doses) as of January 20.

