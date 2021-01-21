No injuries reported after trailer home catches fire

Top Stories

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton firefighters investigate a fire that broke out in a trailer home early Thursday morning.

The Wellton Fire Department (WFD) says it received reports of a residential fire just after 1 a.m. at the 28300 block of County 11th Street.

At the scene, fire crews say they saw flames coming out from underneath the trailer. Thankfully, firefighters quickly extinguished it before it spread up to the house or other homes.

WFD says no one was injured and continue to investigate what sparked the fire.