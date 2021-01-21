Former CBP officer sentenced to prison in bribery case

Top Stories

NOGALES, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection from Nogales was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a bribery conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2018, 58-year-old Jose Rosalio Fuentes, assigned to the Nogales Port of Entry, agreed to allow an undocumented immigrant into the U.S. in exchange for a $6,000 cash bribe.

Sources say Fuentes knew the undocumented immigrant was a convicted felon and proposed he pass through the port of entry during Fuente's shift.

Surveillance footage showed Fuentes, on duty and in uniform, pretending to swipe the man's identification and then waiving for him to pass through the pedestrian gate.

Investigations later revealed Fuentes met with the migrant and another individual to receive the cash bribe.

In addition to 2.5 years in prison, Fuentes must repay the $6,000 fine.