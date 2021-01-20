Registered sex offender has a new address in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police notifies the community of a level 2 sex offender who recently moved to a new home.

The Yuma Police Department says 69-year-old Albert C. Valenzuela, now lives at the 1400 block of W. Hillside Place in Yuma.

He is 5'5, and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

On May 21, 1993, Valenzuela pled guilty to one count of child molestation.

Police say he's a sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.