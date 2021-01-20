Frontline workers detail mild expected COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Sonoran officials say 67 healthcare workers are experiencing mild symptoms after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Director of Epidemiology in the Health Services in Sonora, Dr. Denica Cruz, said, "It is not exclusive to Covid, all vaccines are monitored because all biologicals have the possibility of generating an adverse effect but the vaccine against Sars Cov 2, this surveillance was strengthened, several meetings were held to define how we were going to identify from the mildest reaction to the most serious."

Dr. Cruz says side effects such as a headache, fever, and muscular pain are normal side effects. Adding that the second dose of vaccine will result in a lower rate of adverse effects.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sonora stands with 56,674 cases throughout the state.