Trump to lift some COVID travel restrictions

(KYMA, KECY) In his last presidential days, Donald Trump ends travel restrictions from people traveling from Europe, Brazil, a move Biden's administration quickly rejected.

In a proclamation, Trump says restrictions would be lifted on January 26, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered requiring negative tests for air travelers coming to the U.S. takes effect.

"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," said Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 further."

If the restrictions are lifted, as in Trump's proclamation, travelers from the United Kingdom, the Schengen Area in Europe, Ireland, and Brazil would still have to test negative.

But Trump leaves restrictions in place for China and Iran. Stating " their lack of cooperation with the United States thus far in combatting the pandemic, cast doubt on their cooperation" with the testing order."