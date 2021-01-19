IRS warns taxpayers of COVID-19 scams on the rise

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Criminal Investigation warns taxpayers of a new wave of COVID-19 scams.

The IRS says in the last months, it's seen an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) scam followed by other financial schemes designed to steal your money and identification.

Some common COVID-19 scams include.

Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information to receive the stimulus check.

Phishing schemes in emails, letters, and social media messages with keywords such as "Coronavirus," or "Stimulus."

Unofficial sale of home COVID-19 test kits (as well as fake pills, or professional medical advice regarding COVID-19 treatment).

The IRS says it does not send unsolicited texts or emails. It does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.