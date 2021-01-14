Mayor teams up with restaurants to serve up message on masks

Top Stories

News 11's Arlette Yousif gives us a sneak peak at the new public service campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Restaurant owners and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls are coming together to ask Yumans to wear masks.

The public service announcement set to air Friday on local channels, is an effort to keep you safe while you dine.

"We just wanted everybody to know the importance of that [wearing a mask]. It’s protecting yourself, protecting the other customers and protecting our employees. So, because if we don’t have employees, we can’t be open," says Chretin's Cantina owner, Robby Rodriguez.

Mayor Nicholls joins restaurant owners in their plea to the public. Their message: wearing a mask can help prevent more COVID cases and allow businesses to stay open. This will in turn keep Yumans employed.

We are a proud sponsor of this PSA, along with Full Focus Creative Media.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with Mayor Nicholls and restaurant owners about their push for the public to mask up.