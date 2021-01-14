CBP: Sex offender arrested in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma arrested three undocumented immigrants Wednesday afternoon, one of them being a sex offender.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents saw three Mexican nationals illegally crossing through Yuma's desert southeast.

Record checks revealed one of the men had previously been arrested and prosecuted out of Calif. for having sex with a minor.

A judge removed the man from the U.S. after completing his sentence for that crime.

Agents say the man will face charges before being sent back to Mexico.