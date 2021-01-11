Sonoran officials say, beware of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccines

Top Stories

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - The Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen says Sonorans should avoid purchasing COVID-19 vaccines from the internet and social networks.

Tribuna de San Luis reported that Clausen explained that those vaccines' safety is not proven and can even cause damage to health.

"At the national level, there are no companies or persons authorized to buy the vaccine and market it at the state or national level," he stressed.

Clausen says the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to health workers starting January 12.

He adds that Cofepris (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk) is the only body capable of authorizing the vaccine's sale, and only the Federal Government can supply it.

If the vaccine is offered or invited to acquire it through internet pages or social networks, you should avoid buying it and proceed to report whoever sells it.

Finally, he reiterated to the population not to leave the preventive measures of contagion since using face masks, hand washing and respecting social distancing protects others from combating COVID-19.