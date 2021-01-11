Skip to Content
Rollover crash closes Ocean to Ocean bridge

Ocean 2 Ocean rollover
Lisa Emerson
Courtesy: Lisa Emerson

Paramedics take one person to the hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Ocean to Ocean bridge remains closed after a single vehicle rollover.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) sent out an alert about the wreck around two Monday afternoon:

YFD says paramedics took the driver to the hospital. There's still no word on that person's condition, or on the cause of the crash.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this story and bring you new details as they come in.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

