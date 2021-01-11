Rollover crash closes Ocean to Ocean bridge

Top Stories

Paramedics take one person to the hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Ocean to Ocean bridge remains closed after a single vehicle rollover.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) sent out an alert about the wreck around two Monday afternoon:

One person extricated and transported from a rollover crash on the Ocean to Ocean bridge. Bridge is closed to all traffic. pic.twitter.com/z2BelWb5RK — Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) January 11, 2021

YFD says paramedics took the driver to the hospital. There's still no word on that person's condition, or on the cause of the crash.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this story and bring you new details as they come in.