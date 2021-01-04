Skip to Content
Mcdonald’s will add new Chicken Sandwiches to its menu

Crispy Chicken Sandwich will launch February

Mcdonald's will be launching a new Cripsy Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich will be available february and comes served up one of three ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe.

The crispry versionn of the sandwich will include pickles on a buttered potato roll. The spicy consists of spicy pepper sauce and the deluxe will include more vegetables.

The new sandwich will be available at participating location nationwide.

Mercedes Martinez

