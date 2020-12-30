$600 stimulus checks are officially on the way

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - The second round of stimulus checks may be in your bank account as early as Tuesday night, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In a tweet, Mnuchin said, "@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans' Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week," Mnuchin announced in a pair of tweets. "Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow."

Under the new bill, individuals who made up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive $600. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200.

Filers listed as "head of household" who earned $112, 500 or less will also get $600. As for families, they will receive an additional $600 for each dependent under 18 years old in their households.

The Housed passed a bill on Monday to sign off higher payments, in which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tried to pass in the Senate on Tuesday but failed when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., objected.

Democrats are pushing McConnell to put the House bill up for a standalone vote in the coming days.