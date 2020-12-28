Trump signs COVID relief and government funding bill

Top Stories

Trump averted a government shutdown late Sunday and extended unemployment benefits to millions of Americans

(KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump signs a $900 billion pandemic relief package on Sunday to deliver COVID aid and prevent a government shutdown.

Trump signed the bill which includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September 30, 2021. In which also contains other priorities increasing food stamp benefits.

Trump's decision comes after he demanded for larger stimulus checks of $2,000.

However, the COVID-19 stimulus package extends the unemployment benefits from $114 to $357 weekly to unemployed and self-employed people whose businesses have stalled.

The package also extends the federal moratorium on evictions, which was set to expire Thursday. Without the extension, millions of people faced immediate housing crises.

The package includes additional assistance for small businesses and $600 in direct payments to Americans who earned less than $75,000 in the previous tax year.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who proposed the $600 checks and negotiated the stimulus package with congressional leadership, said days ago that Americans could quickly see the checks.

In his statement Sunday evening, Trump said that the House would vote Monday to increase the amount to $2,000 for individuals and that the Senate would likewise "start the process."