Traveling next year? You may need a vaccine passport

(KYMA, KECY) - For people to travel in 2021, a vaccine passport may eventually be needed.

You heard that right.

CNN reported companies and technology groups are starting to develop smartphone apps and systems for individuals to upload their COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. To enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theatres, offices, and countries.

The CommonPass app is created by the group that allows users to upload medical data such as COVID-19 test results, even proof of vaccination by a hospital or medical professional.

A quick response (QR) code may be shown to authorities without revealing any sensitive information.

As for traveling, the app lists health pass requirements at points of departure and arrival based on your itinerary.

"You can be tested every time you cross a border. You cannot be vaccinated every time you cross a border," Thomas Crampton, chief marketing and communications officer for The Commons Project, told CNN Business. He stressed the need for a simple and easily transferable set of credentials, or a "digital yellow card," referring to the paper document generally issued as proof of vaccination.

Although CommonPass has partnered up with several airlines to roll out the credential app on selected international flights, companies will need to make sure people are comfortable with it.

This brings us back to the biggest concern, while a vaccine passport app will show that you've received the shot, it may not be a guarantee that you safely attend an event or get on a flight.