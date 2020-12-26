Local business sales surge during holiday season

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local retail businesses kept busy this holiday season after a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the public health crisis, local businesses saw a great turnout this holiday season. Some even selling out of products before closing up shop leading up to the Christmas holiday.

In downtown Yuma, retail stores thankful for the overwhelming support this holiday season.

Samantha Fritcher owns Bare Naked Soaps Co.

This year it was different. We were extremely busy, but we were busier with online orders and our curbside. Because that's you know the way of things right now with the pandemic. So it was different, but we were extremely busy.

Local businesses saw long lines at the register as people shop the after Christmas sales.

Dream Gift Shop owner Joely Leeper explains how she and other owners had to re-invent how they do business.

“With small business, we've just been able to roll with it and we were very fortunate to be able to have the website and do the curbside pickup whenever we had any type of concern when the numbers started rising and. Last week, the week before Christmas we were just so we were busy and it just worked out perfectly. It was never overcrowded, and we never had to hold people at the door,” Leeper said.

“it's like making me cry. It really is. But we did it. So, it's good,” she added.

After months of wondering what will happen next, businesses I spoke with are grateful the community came together to support local.

"Pretty much a lot of the people that were in this season they, it was almost like we were a check mark like okay shopping local this year, check now I'm heading to the next local shop, and it just it was very heartwarming and it helped us immensely," Leeper explained.

"So I want everybody to do what humans do, which is always support one another. When somebody needs a fundraiser or anything. We always pull together we support one another," Fritcher added.

As for returns, experts say retailers could see more returns than normal due to increased online purchases, and sometimes those gifts are not what people expected.

Most places recommend Keeping the tags on products.

Also, don’t forget to bring your receipts with you to get cashback.

As always double-check the return policy of the store you purchased the item at.