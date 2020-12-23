San Luis residents accused of “ballot harvesting”

Top Stories

Women accused of illegally collecting Arizona primary ballots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday a state Grand Jury has indicted two San Luis women on one count each of ballot abuse, also known as "ballot harvesting."

The indictment accuses Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez of illegally collecting four completed ballots from another person, and depositing them in a ballot box during the August 2020 Primary Election.

Arizona law only allows for a family member, household member, or caregiver to collect early ballots from another person. Ballot abuse is a felony in Arizona. It carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to follow this story and bring your more details as they become available.