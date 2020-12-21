Mexicali hospital turns parking lot into COVID-19 units

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials in Mexicali install a mobile hospital in the General Hospital's parking lot to treat COVID-19 patients.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the Secretary of Health for Baja California, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, says the mobile unit will refer patients whose health condition is stable.

He adds that it will decrease the number of the most delicate COVID-19 cases in Baja California.

Pérez Rico pointed out that these facilities will operate as an extension of the hospital's medical care. It will provide patients with an oxygen supply flow and personal protective equipment for the employees who continue to work with COVID patients, such as medical personnel, nursing, disinfection equipment, supplies, medicines, sanitation, laboratory, and imaging studies the patients they require.

Officials have provided 20 hospital beds for patients with mild and moderate symptoms.