City of Yuma passes recreational marijuana ordinance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's recreational marijuana ordinance has passed.

City Councilmembers voted in favor of the regulations for using, buying and selling marijuana for when it's recreationally legal in January of 2021.

Deputy Mayor Karen Watts voted 'nay' because she believes testing facilities should be allowed within city limits.

"The testing facilities that we're left out, to me, are about science and safety. government research is willfully underfunded and deficient in the research of cannabis, and I believe if people are looking to replace narcotics, anxiety meds, sleeping aids with marijuana, the consumer needs to know the health risks and benefits," Deputy Mayor Watts stated.

Testing facilities tell how much THC is in the plant and checks for contaminants, which is still required by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

At the last City Council Meeting, this was a major point of discussion. Councilmember Chris Morris lays out the legalities.

"It's not going to lighten up those regulations at all by not having the testing facility in Yuma," Councilmember Morris explained. "They're required to meet certain testing requirements. They still are going to have to do that. It just wouldn't be done in the City of Yuma."

Other rules on the ordinance allow adults 21 and older to grow 6 plants with up to 12 per household. There is no smoking allowed in public spaces, and citations are considered a petty offense.

Some councilmembers don't seem too fond of the statewide measure in general.

"I personally would like to make the footprint of marijuana as minimal as proposition 207 allows."

We don’t know yet how many dispensaries will be allowed in the city, but it will be $500 for a license and $250 to renew it annually.