Baja California health secretary says COVID-19 wave is ‘stronger’

TIJUANA, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Secretary of Health of Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, says the next few weeks will be the hardest of the pandemic.

Pérez Rico says, "We know that what is coming is the strongest we have been through. They are four weeks of the hardest that we have lived, and then the descent will begin."

The secretary of health says Tijuana is the city most affected by the pandemic. Adding that the General Hospital reports having only 16 beds available. In which patients take 184 beds with COVID-19.

He adds that within 24 hours, 344 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Baja California.

In one day, 19 people have lost their lives due to the virus.