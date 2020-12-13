Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:56 pm

Man dies in single vehicle rollover accident

MGN_1280x720_70421B00-SNHET
MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man lost his life in a single vehicle rollover accident on Avenue B in Yuma.

Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident where a white 2009 Chevy Tahoe crossed over the centerline of the 11500 block of South Avenue B. 

The vehicle rolled over and 23-year-old Patrick Duran was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries. 

The accident is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content