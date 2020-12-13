Man dies in single vehicle rollover accident

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man lost his life in a single vehicle rollover accident on Avenue B in Yuma.

Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident where a white 2009 Chevy Tahoe crossed over the centerline of the 11500 block of South Avenue B.

The vehicle rolled over and 23-year-old Patrick Duran was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.