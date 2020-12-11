Skip to Content
U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 34 closed due to crash

MGN/Google Maps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says U.S. 95 is closed in both directions at Fortuna Road.

ADOT says a traffic accident forced it to shut down the highway.

At this time, we have no information on the number of vehicles involved, or the condition of the drivers.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is at the scene. Deputies have Fortuna closed to traffic at 24th Street.

As of now, there is no estimated reopening time.

