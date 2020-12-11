U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 34 closed due to crash

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says U.S. 95 is closed in both directions at Fortuna Road.

ADOT says a traffic accident forced it to shut down the highway.

YCSO is investigating a serious collision at Fortuna Road and the railroad tracks. Traffic is blocked off on Fortuna Road at Highway 95 and 24th Street. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office. — Yuma Sheriff's Office - AZ (@YumaSheriff) December 11, 2020

At this time, we have no information on the number of vehicles involved, or the condition of the drivers.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is at the scene. Deputies have Fortuna closed to traffic at 24th Street.

As of now, there is no estimated reopening time.

