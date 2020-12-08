Local tattoo shop in Yuma launches Toys for Tattoos toy drive

Top Stories

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the owners about why this year, it's more important to give back than ever

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Black Filigree Tattoo does a good job of standing out from the rest of the stores that line Main St. in downtown Yuma. With its rich black and gold aesthetic, and decorations filling up every shelf and empty space on the wall, it's hard to miss.

The owners, a married military couple, moved the shop to Yuma in 2017 after being stationed at MCAS Yuma. This year, as they do every year, they're holding a toy drive to give back to those in need.

“Our clients will bring in a toy valued at $25 or more for a tattoo, and if they get a tattoo of $300 or more then they receive 50% off. And for piercings, if they bring in a toy of $10 or more then they can buy a piercing and get one for free", said Emannuel Ruiz, the owner of Black Filigree Tattoo shop. He is also active duty military.

This year is especially important for the couple. Elle, Emmanuel's wife who is also a Marine Corps veteran, was diagnosed with stage four cancer in February. She said she wants to make sure this toy drive is the best it can be.

"It's been emotionally very difficult and obviously physically taxing. You know, this may be my last Christmas with the company and my family." said Dabney Ruiz.

The toys will be donated to Amberly's Place, the only outreach center in Yuma that helps victims of domestic violence.

The toy drive will run from now until Dec. 23. You can stop by and drop off a toy any time during business hours, even if you don't want to get a tattoo or piercing.