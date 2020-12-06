Mobile coronavirus testing van throughout Imperial County

Top Stories

Appointments needed for pop up locations around Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announces additional coronavirus testing locations beginning Wednesday.

On December 9, 10, 11 and 14, a mobile testing van will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Imperial County Fairgrounds.

Since it's a mobile unit, it has the ability to provide free, pop-up testing throughout Imperial County. Testing will be at either the Imperial County Fairgrounds, the El Centro Public Library parking lot and at the parking lot of the Calexico Movie Theater.

Dates, times and locations will be periodically updated on the Imperial County Public Health Department social media pages.

The county will be able to test about 528 people per day.

Appointments are needed and can be made online or by calling (888) 634-1123.