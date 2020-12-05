Stay at home order begins Sunday at midnight in Imperial County

Top Stories

ICU bed availability dropped below 15%

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southern California region, which includes Imperial County, will officially be under a stay at home order starting Sunday at midnight.

This is in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's order to go under lockdown if there are less than 15% available ICU beds.

Imperial County has been grouped with the Southern California region which includes San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County and 7 other counties.

This means bars, wineries, hair salons, barber shops and personal care business, even outdoor playgrounds will have to close up shop temporarily.

In addition, retail stores will have to scale back to 20% capacity inside stores. Places of worship will have to hold outdoor services, and restaurants will have to resort to take out and pick-up only.

The lockdown commences for at least 3 weeks until ICU availability is increased.

Only essential and critical business listed on the state's guidelines will remain open with modifications.

According to California's Department of Public Health, ICU availability was at 13.1% percent as of Friday night.