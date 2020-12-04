A list of what would be closed under new California restrictions

Top Stories

States officials say Newsom's stay-at-home order will approach the county this month

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In a statement, the Imperial County Public Health Department said the governor's Regional Stay at Home Order would approach the county sometime this month.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the Regional Stay at Home Order consists of the hospital's Intensive Care capacity of less than 15%.

However, regions with a combined ICU capacity of less than 15% must discontinue gatherings, and close operations except for critical infrastructure and retail.

The stay at home order will remain in effect for at least three weeks. In which time ICU capacity will be reassessed county by county.

ICPHD says the current combined capacity in Imperial County has not been announced.

Once it is determined that a region has less than 15% ICU capacity, the following sectors must close:

• Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

• Indoor recreational facilities

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Personal care services

• Museums, zoos, and aquariums

• Movie theaters

• Wineries

• Bars, breweries, and distilleries

• Family entertainment centers

• Cardrooms and satellite wagering

• Limited services

• Live audience sports

• Amusement parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

• Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

• Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

• Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

• Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

• Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

• Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

• Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

• Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:

• Critical infrastructure

• Schools that are already open for in-person learning

• Non-urgent medical and dental care

• Childcare and pre-K