Officials warn business owners of ‘closure’ if COVID-19 cases don’t drop

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The State Ministry of Health in Baja California tightens surveillance measures to close businesses down, not complying with safety and hygiene protocols.

The Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico pointed out that some on wheels, casinos, and craft beer businesses are being analyzed for closure due to non-compliance with established protocols.

In a video conference, Pérez Rico presented a prevention campaign that companies and companies must abide by.

He says the state is at risk of returning to a red traffic light due to outbreaks.

In the last 15 days, COVID-19 cases in clinics and hospitals have increased.

The reinstallation of sanitary filters at the entrances of the sentry boxes is being analyzed at peak hours, where crossings are increased by agriculture workers or people who work on both sides of the border.

The secretary of health says that COVID-19 cases could skyrocket by winter, especially from November to January.