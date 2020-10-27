Yuma country singer talks about The Voice

Top Stories

Tanner Gomes explains why he joined Team Kelly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A country singer from Yuma got the chance of a lifetime Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice.

Tanner Gomes auditioned for the judges and got a 3-chair turn. Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefanie, and John Legend all wanted them on their teams. Blake Shelton said he didn't turn, because his team was already full.

Ultimately, Tanner chose to join Kelly's Team. He says he felt a connection with her immediately.

Tanner grew up in Yuma, and graduated from Cibola High School. His young life was marred by a car accident that injured his mother and left her addicted to opioids. Tanner says country music helped get him through those tough times, and now country music has put him in a national spotlight!

Be sure to follow Tanner's progress Monday and Tuesday nights at seven on NBC 11. And stay with KYMA.com and News 11 for updates and interviews with him as he achieves his dreams.