45 missing children rescued in “Operation Autumn Hope”

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals Service made more than 179 arrests and saved 45 children during a month-long operation in Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says more than 50 agencies participated in "Operation Autumn Hope."

In all, 109 human trafficking victims were rescued and referred to social services

"Operation Autumn Hope," an anti-human trafficking operation that also included the arrest of a man and the recovery of two children in West Virginia.

“My thanks to all personnel who have stepped up for this operation,” said Peter C. Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. “These are the same personnel who hunt down violent fugitives every day. I’m incredibly proud of them and pleased that they were able to apply those same skills to finding missing children. I know Operation Autumn Hope has made a difference in a lot of young lives.”

According to the Marshal's Service, it has recovered missing children in 75 percent of the cases received.

Reports say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has responded to more than 10,700 reports regarding sex trafficking in 2019.

The center has provided assistance for more than 29,000 cases of missing children.