More than 300 tested at county’s saliva testing event

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's second Saturday of coronavirus saliva testing went according to plan. 319 people were given saliva tests and 17 people took nasal swabs at the Wellton Library.

The Yuma County Public Health District will get the results back within 12 to 48 hours.

Some of the people they tested were visitors who plan to stay throughout the winter.

The Arizona National Guard drove over from Phoenix to assist with the testing.

Marcus Jones, assistant director of Health Solutions with Arizona State University says testing opportunities like this can help the state understand who is positive.

"I think it's important to the state of Arizona so that we can get an accurate reflection of what's happening in the state at the current moment," Jones explained. "ASU, we are grounded in our community. We provide services to our community, so we're leveraging our technology, our staff and our students."

The county was pleased with the turnout and is using this snapshot to help determine the next step in the reopening process. They tested around 700 people last week at Arizona Western College.