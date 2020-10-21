Fentanyl pills seized at Highway 86 checkpoint

Top Stories

CBP says the pills have a street value of more than $14,000.

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents keep finding drugs at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

On Tuesday morning, border patrol agents arrested another man after attempting to smuggle fentanyl in his vehicle.

A man driving a grey Lincoln sedan was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted its vehicle.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered four packages hidden behind the passenger seat.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 1.3 pounds with a value of $14,145.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested and the pills were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.