Supporters joined by opposers at Trump Rally in El Centro

Residents from all over Imperial County showed up in support President Donald Trump, some in opposition

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Men, women, and children decked out their cars and outfits with Trump 2020 gear.

Robert Estala, the head coordinator of the Saturday Trump Rally, invited many others to show up and give support. Estala arranged the rally at the parking lot of a closed Lucky's Grocery Store. He planned for dozens of families to show everyone in the valley that "we are here, we are no longer silent and we want to be heard," Estala said.

John Sr., Robert Estala, Junior Estala

"I used to be a lifelong Democrat until I started seeing the disparities through actions of the Democratic Party. Along with the bias mentioned in the media, a lot of red flags went up," Estala recalls of how became a Trump supporter.

Junior Estala, the co-coordinator of the Trump Rally and resident of El Centro, wanted to show his support for President Trump by this rally.

"Trump is the one who cares. He is the one who works hard every single day. He protects our American people and that's why I love President Trump," Jr. Estala says on being a Trump supporter.

Timothy Kelly of the Republican Central Committee was surprised and happy to see the many Trump supporters who showed up.

"We thought it would be a few people but this is overwhelming. There's a lot more than was expected and it seems there are a lot more coming," says Kelly.

"These people are just patriot, American loving citizens that want their constitutional republic back and not an overbearing, overreaching Democratic government," Robert Estala describing the people attending the Trump Rally.

During the Trump Rally, a small anti-Trump protest began in opposition. The protest was headed by a group of individuals, among one of them was Raúl Ureña, currently running for Calexico City Council and one of the attendants of the Women's March earlier that day, also in El Centro.

The group wore Black Lives Matter shirts and held signs to show their disagreement with President Trump. They began a short march, walking between the cars of Trump supporters, shouting opposing chants condemning the president and his supporters.

The rally started at 4 p.m. and the drive began at 5 p.m. The route would begin from the Lucky's Grocery Store parking lot and end at Bucklin Park.

There is no word of any altercations.