A force to be reckoned with: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Local female leaders speak of late judge's inspiration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg paved the way for women. That's how two prominent female political leaders describe the late Supreme Court justice.

The iconic judge, known as "RBG," passed away on Friday, from pancreatic cancer.

Arizona State Senator Lisa Otondo said Ginsburg changed the lives of so many. Not just those of women, but of men as well.

Otondo said she did this with Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, which gave men access to social security benefits after their wives passed away.

Otondo wears a pin given to her by a friend, which is of Justice RBG wearing a crown.

"As a woman in politics, I can't tell you enough how if it weren't for Justice Ginsburg, we wouldn't be here." Arizona Senator Lisa Otondo

Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D-AZ. District 4) says the justice made countless contributions to women's fight for equal rights. Fernandez says RBG helped women gain the right to do everything from open their own bank accounts, to owning their own homes.

The representative said word of the judge's passing gave her great pause, and caused her great sadness.

She shares details on that emotional moment with News 11's Crystal Jimenez today on the Early Edition at 5. Both Fernandez and Otondo also discuss their feelings on the honoring of RBG's final wish.