Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Vice President Mike Pence returns to Arizona on Friday, September 18, to participate in a roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month.

AzFamily says Pence will also make another visit to a Veterans for Trump event before returning to Washington D.C.

Pence's visit comes days after President Donald Trump makes his visit to Phoenix to participate in a Latino's for Trump roundtable discussion.

No further details were released.

