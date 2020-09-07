California sends extra $900 to those unemployed

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-State officials send an extra $900 supplemental unemployment benefit to jobless residents.

The Los Angeles Times says some may not get the assistance right away, and nearly 200,000 people are not expected to get it at all.

The extra money covers three weeks of benefits retroactive to the week that ended Aug. 1 at the rate of $300 per week and is paid for by the federal government.

An earlier federal program provided a $600 weekly supplemental benefit on top of regular state unemployment checks, but that program expired in July.

The latest payment “will provide much-needed relief” for California’s unemployed workers, said Dana Hadl, directing attorney for Bet Tzedek Legal Services in Los Angeles, but she said more is needed.