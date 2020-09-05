Imperial Irrigation District implements temporary power outages and says to conserve energy

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is suggesting that the conserve energy as the district has begun temporarily pausing electric service to some customers.

This comes as high demand for energy sweeps the county.

The IID also confirms a shortage of available energy resources.

They are asking the public to avoid complications from an overloaded electrical system.

The emergency action, referred to as “load shedding,” reduces the overall load on the electric system.

Customers experiencing load shedding will be selected by a computer software program and the temporary outages should last no longer than 15 minutes at a time.



IID began shedding load late this afternoon.

To help reduce the need and duration of load shedding, customers are asked to conserve energy by:

Avoiding use of major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, applicable industrial equipment, charging electric vehicles, etc., between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Using floor or ceiling fans to cool off; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Turning off unnecessary lights.

Blocking the sun from overheating your home by using shades, blinds and drapes.

