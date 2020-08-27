Three-year-old boy dies of heatstroke in Mexicali

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A child has died of heatstroke in Mexicali last weekend after playing inside his parent's car.

According to police, it says the three-year-old was playing hide and seek with other children until he decided to hide in the car. After the child was missing for 30 minutes, his parents found him in the vehicle dehydrated.

The child was still alive when the parents took him to a private clinic to be treated for dehydration, but doctors said it was too late.

The forensic medical examiner says the three-year-old did not show visible bruising.

To this day, medical examiners say 12 people have died of heatstroke in Mexicali over the summer.