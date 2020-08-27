Skip to Content
Teen killed after tree falls on home during hurricane

(KYMA, KECY)-The Governor of Lousiana said he received a report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura. A 14-year-old teen who died when a tree fell on her home.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott say search and rescue teams found reports of widespread fatalities.

The Associated Press says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is crediting the evacuations of thousands of people for preventing deaths in Texas. Edwards says they are only beginning to assess the damage.

Abbott said the hurricane’s storm surge hit the East Texas communities of Port Arthur, Beaumont, and Orange “pretty hard” overnight, but the eye of the hurricane continues to move about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana state line.

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Laura is losing strength.

In Louisiana, the National Guard is out assessing damage and checking for people who may need rescue.

